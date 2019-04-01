× California man on parole for child sex crimes accused of sexually assaulting girl on playground

TORRANCE, Calif. – A registered sex offender has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a female student at an elementary school playground in Torrance, police announced Monday.

The girl told one of her parents she had been sexually assaulted on the playground of Lincoln Elementary School last Thursday morning, according to a Torrance Police Department news release.

The parent reported the incident to Torrance Unified School District officials, who then contacted police.

Investigators began looking into the case as an alleged indecent exposure incident, according to the release.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage during the preliminary investigation, where they discovered the suspect — identified as 31-year-old Dalan Johnson — had been on campus less than a minute, police said.

Personnel with the police department followed up with an in-depth investigation and surveillance operations, which resulted in Johnson’s arrest the following afternoon in the Harbor Gateway area.

Detectives also learned that Johnson was on parole for sex crimes against minors, the release stated.

Johnson is a registered sex offender, according to the Megan’s Law website. His past offenses include committing lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old and indecent exposure with a prior conviction.

He is being held without bail and is due in court Wednesday, Los Angeles County inmate records showed.

No additional information about the incident at the Lincoln Elementary School playground was released.