By paddle or by foot, Milltown Coffee will find a way to get you inside their doors

MOLINE, Illinois-- Coffee lovers at Milltown have nothing to fear despite a dreadful flood season looming.

The normal route to Milltown on River Drive is completely covered in water. Closing the road at multiple points but owners want to get the word out that whether it is by car, foot or by paddle they will find a way to get you here safely.

While most of River Drive remains closed due to water. Other routes to Milltown do exist, you just have to look for them.

"Right now if you take 34th street there’s barricades up that you can’t get down to river drive but if you take a right down the back alley it leads you to the back of our building and right into our parking lot," said co-owner, Cameron Cartee. Cartee says the path might be a little hard to find but it is an easy way to get down without dealing with water or barricades.

Once flood season started and they got a glimpse of the rising waters, owners placed maps up throughout the back of the shop so employees can direct potential customers.

Creating a plan to combat the rising waters hasn’t been easy and it is taking a toll on business.

"I’ve never seen this place as empty as it is right now it’s not like the hustle and bustle that I’m used to which is part of the reason you come to a coffee shop is like the ambiance vibe," said Sylvia Salinas.

Despite the stress of a hard flood season looming Milltown employees are still able to have some fun.

"I’m going to rent some kayaks and we’ll put em down towards the light a little bit and you can paddle on in, thinking about giving piggyback rides for people that need it on the bike trail so they’ll be ways to get here," said Cartee.

Always making it work for their regulars, one espresso shot at a time.

Western Illinois right next door has been a huge help in getting customers in the door and surrounding businesses are sending people their way too. Making sure to support local throughout the flood.

Milltown has adjusted their hours to 8-4 everyday to better suit the slower schedule.