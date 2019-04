Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a stop in Davenport to push his 2020 presidential bid.

He is hosting a rally at the Mississippi Hall at the River Center, April 5.

The event is free to the public.

Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. the event will start at 7:00 p.m. that night.