× Airline issues causes delays at Quad City and Eastern Iowa airports

MOLINE, Illinois — A programming issue with several airline companies is caused delays at the Quad City International Airport and the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.

The airlines experienced issues on April 1 with a flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata, which several airlines use, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Mainline and regional operations are impacted.

Affected airlines include Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta airlines.

Southwest said in a statement that it had implemented a ground stop for about 40 minutes before the technical issue was solved.

Quad City International Airport

Delta Air Lines – 5068 to Atlanta – 5:54 a.m. – Delayed to 6:59 a.m.

United Airlines – 4632 to Chicago – 6:00 a.m. – Delayed to 7:10 a.m.

Delta Air Lines – 7436 to Detroit – 6:30 a.m. – Delayed to 8:00 a.m.

Eastern Iowa Airport

Allegiant Air – 2192 to Orlando/Sanford – 7:54 a.m. – Delayed to 8:10 a.m.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated if more flights are delayed.