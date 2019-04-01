× A couple of shower chances this week… Find out when they’ll track in

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

A nearly seasonal weather pattern is the highlight for most of this week with a couple of shower chances mixed in.

We’ve been noticing some nice breaks in the clouds today and combined with a decent breeze out of south temperatures will make their way back in the lower 50s come this afternoon.

By tonight, a weak disturbance sneaks in from the northwest adding more clouds overnight followed by a passing light shower Tuesday morning. We’ll dry out quick enough to pop temperatures right back in the lower 50s.

Low to mid 50s will be common for both Wednesday and Thursday as another system works its way across the Midwest bringing another round of showers as early as Wednesday evening.

Whats still on track after this event will be a strong push of spring fever. After seeing highs top out around the 60 degree mark Friday comes a surge of upper 60s on Saturday, possibly reaching 70 by Sunday. At this point, Saturday may be your weekend’s best as I do see signs of showers returning by Sunday. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

