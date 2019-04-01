× Stoppage on I-74 eastbound causes backup past Middle Road

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A stoppage in the I-74 eastbound lanes just before the bridge caused a backup past Middle Road on April 1.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras are showing the backup. The photos below shows the accident happened just before the first suspension tower cable.

An ambulance and several police cars are at the scene. It’s unclear what happened, but a viewer’s video on Facebook shows a motorcycle in between emergency responder vehicles.

Bridge traffic was originally constricted to one lane before responders left the area.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.