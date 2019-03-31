On The Score Sunday we talk with the General Managers from the Quad Cities River bandits and Clinton Lumberkings as they get ready for the 2019 season. Hear what they are planning for game day promotions and special events for the fans this season. The FCA story week features Rock Island Senior Softball Pitcher Ashley Peters.
The Score Sunday – QC River Bandits Baseball, Clinton Lumberkings Baseball, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Cubs Baseball/ Ivy Envy, Ed Froelich, Off The Kuff, Score Standout, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Bureau Valley BB, FCA Kadey Garrett
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Wethersfield BB, Lady Rocks beat Edwardsville, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Turk Wendell, D.J. Carton, HS All-Star Preview, FCA
-
It’s Time To Play Ball! Quad Cities River Bandits New General Manager Gives Season Preview
-
-
The Score Sunday – Denver Broncos Long Snapper Casey Kreiter, Augustana Senior Basketball Players, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley GBB, Rock Island Wrestling, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Grey Giovanine, State Wrestling Champions, Young Gun Wrestlers, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman GBB, Sherrard GBB, Chasson Randle, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Historic weekend for girls wrestling, FCA Devon house
-
-
The Score Sunday – Moline Basketball, Bettendorf Basketball, FCA
-
Crews at Modern Woodmen Park prepare for opening day as flood water surrounds ballpark
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island GBB, Western big 6 turns 50, FCA