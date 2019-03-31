The Score Sunday – QC River Bandits Baseball, Clinton Lumberkings Baseball, FCA

Posted 10:35 pm, March 31, 2019

On The Score Sunday we talk with the General Managers from the Quad Cities River bandits and Clinton Lumberkings as they get ready for the 2019 season.  Hear what they are planning for game day promotions and special events for the fans this season.  The FCA story  week features Rock Island Senior Softball Pitcher Ashley Peters.

