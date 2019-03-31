× Family Resource Center partners with community for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Almost two-thirds of sexual assaults are not reported to the police, according to the NSVRC. Family Resources of the Quad Cities wants to help raise awareness about this issue during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month will be observed from April 1 through April 30.

Family Resources’ Survivor Services Department is partnering with local organizations to raise awareness about sexual abuse and educate people about prevention strategies, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, April 2, Family Resources staff will be out in the community for the Day of Action. People are encouraged to wear teal to show their solidarity for survivors.

On April 3 Family Resources will set up booths throughout the community to encourage people to stand with survivors. There will be booths at Clinton Community College, St. Ambrose University, Fareway Grocery in Muscatine and Jewel Osco in Moline. At the booths people can make a pledge to “start by believing” when someone says they have been a victim of sexual abuse.

Baked Beer and Bread Company will be donating 20% of all food sales on April 3 to aid sexual assault awareness efforts at Family Resources. Other fundraisers and awareness activities can be found by clicking here.

Family Resources’ Survivor Services Department offers services throughout a six county area to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, sex and labor trafficking, homicide, and other violent crimes.

“As community members, we must change the culture and ensure generations do not grow up thinking sexual abuse is a part of life. Sexual abuse is never okay. We believe you,” said Family Resources’ Director of Survivor Services, Ashley Odom.

For more information on Survivor Services, please visit www.famres.org. For 24-hour free and confidential crisis line response, please call 866-921-3354.