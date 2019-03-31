× Drunk driver injures two in Davenport accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A drunk driver injured two people early in the morning outside Madison Elementary School in Davenport.

At around 2:00 a.m. on March 31st a car ran a red light on Locust and Brady Street, according to a police affidavit.

The driver, Michael Coleman of Davenport, was allegedly going 55 mph in a 25 mph zone. When he ran the intersection he struck an SUV, throwing one woman from the car and severely injuring the backseat passenger.

Both victims were seriously injured and taken to Iowa City for treatment.

Police say Coleman had bloodshot eyes and smelled heavily of alcohol. A breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol content over the .08 legal limit.

Coleman was charged with his second OWI, reckless driving, and running red lights.

Each day almost 30 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes. If you are out drinking plan your way home by designating a driver or using a ride sharing service.