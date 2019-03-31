× Armed robber takes cash from Burlington convenience store

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A man is on the run after robbing a Burlington convenience store.

At 11:46 a.m. on March 31 a black man wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask entered the Ayerco near Sunnyside Park, police say.

The man approached the store clerk with a pistol in hand. He took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store on foot. No one was hurt during the incident.

Police are still looking for the robber.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.