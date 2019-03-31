× A couple of shower chances we’re tracking for next week

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Strong late-March sunshine and less wind will make for a pleasant afternoon with highs back in the upper 40s.

Some high clouds will sneak in overnight and into tomorrow as some slightly warmer air pushes in from the south to start the work week. It will be a bit breezy too, with highs on Monday in the upper 50s.

50s for highs will be common in the days to follow as I see a couple of systems that I’l be tracking. The first is a weak wave that will be crossing the area Tuesday morning. This could lead to a passing light shower of sprinkle for most of the area. The next is a bit more significant. That tracks across the area by Wednesday night into Thursday with some scattered showers.

Once this system departs we’ll slowly warm our temperatures around 60 on Friday to warmer 60s on Saturday! That day will be your weekend’s best as showers are possible on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

