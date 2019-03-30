Where to find your polling place on April 2nd?
Get out to the polls Tuesday to vote on local issues.
On April 2 there is an Illinois general election. This vote will cover municipal, school, and local government races as well as some referendums.
Click here to find your polling place. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you’d like to see what you’ll be voting on before you get into the booth, find your county’s sample ballot here.
Prominent elections
- Mayor: There are contested elections in Hillsdale, Galva, Kewanee, Sterling, and East Galesburg.
- Alderman: There are contested races in East Moline Ward 4, Rock Island Ward 4, and Silvis Ward 2.
- School board: There are contested elections in Colona Grade School District, East Moline Schools #37, Orion Schools, Riverdale Schools, Rock Island-Milan Schools, and Rockridge Schools.
- Uncontested: No one is challenging a single alderman in Moline. Only one person is running for the Knoxville City Council.
- Empty ballots: No one is running for East Moline Treasurer, East Dubuque City Clerk, or trustee or Village Clerk in St. Augustine. In the Village of Tennessee no one is running for any of the six positions.
Referendum
- Coal Valley Fire Protection District wants to raise its taxing limit to fund fire and ambulance services.
- Milan wants to increase municipal sales tax from .5% to 1% for municipal operations and infrastructure.
- Morrison wants to increase the tax rate to support police.
- Princeton wants to increase it’s municipal sales tax from .5% to .75% for infrastructure spending.
- DePue wants to add a .25% tax levy for a cultural center.
- Scales Mound-Hill-Guildford Township wants to increase its minimum tax levy rate.
- East Debuque Schools wants a $12 million school bond approved to merge/improve middle and high schools.
- Stockton Schools wants a $12 million school bond approved to build an elementary school and improve the high school.
- Stockton Schools also wants an $18 million school bond to make other school improvements.
