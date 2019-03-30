× Where to find your polling place on April 2nd?

Get out to the polls Tuesday to vote on local issues.

On April 2 there is an Illinois general election. This vote will cover municipal, school, and local government races as well as some referendums.

Click here to find your polling place. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’d like to see what you’ll be voting on before you get into the booth, find your county’s sample ballot here.

Prominent elections

Mayor: There are contested elections in Hillsdale, Galva, Kewanee, Sterling, and East Galesburg.

Alderman: There are contested races in East Moline Ward 4, Rock Island Ward 4, and Silvis Ward 2.

School board: There are contested elections in Colona Grade School District, East Moline Schools #37, Orion Schools, Riverdale Schools, Rock Island-Milan Schools, and Rockridge Schools.

Uncontested: No one is challenging a single alderman in Moline. Only one person is running for the Knoxville City Council.

Empty ballots: No one is running for East Moline Treasurer, East Dubuque City Clerk, or trustee or Village Clerk in St. Augustine. In the Village of Tennessee no one is running for any of the six positions.

Referendum