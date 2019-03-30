× Moline named one of best cities for college students

MOLINE, Illinois- Moline was named one of the best places to live if you’re a college student seeking a quality education. Students from all over the world come to the Quad Cities to get their degree.

College Factual looked at over 3,000 universities to see what were the best places for undergrad students to study.

Colleges were ranked on the student body caliber, educational resources, degree completion, and post-graduation earnings.

The area is home to Augustana College, Trinity College of Nursing, Saint Ambrose University, Kaplan University, Western Illinois University, Palmer College of Chiropractic, Blackhawk Community College, Ross College, and Eastern Iowa Community College.

Each school offers its own upsides, but one thing is for sure- Moline and the other Quad Cities are a great place to find an education.