Davenport man tried burning down occupied home

DAVENPORT- Early in the morning a man broke into someone’s home and tried to set it on fire- while people were in the house.

On March 30 at about 5 a.m. Vincent Reid was arrested for trying to set a duplex on fire.

Davenport police showed up to West 16th Street after Reid started attempting to burn down a two-story duplex, according to a police affidavit.

The home was occupied when Reid started to burn things down. The victim reported hearing him say “I’m going to burn this house down” after lighting a pillow on fire and placing a candle under the couch. He was caught on video lighting things on fire, according to the police report.

After he started the fires Reid left the duplex.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Reid is charged with first degree arson and second degree burglary. He is being held at the Scott County Jail.