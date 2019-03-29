Trump promises full Great Lakes cleanup funding after proposed 90 percent cut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP/FOX17) — President Donald Trump held a rally in Michigan on March 28, the first since being elected more than two years ago.

During the rally, Trump announced he will fully fund the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative after his administration proposed a 90 percent spending cut.

Trump told supporters he will be providing $300 million for the cleanup program, framing the announcement as "breaking news."

Breaking: President Trump just announced his support for fully funding the #GLRI (Great Lakes Restoration Initiative)! This is fantastic news for the ecology and the economy of the #GreatLakes! — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) March 28, 2019

Trump's original 2020 budget offered just $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which receives $300 million most years to remove toxic pollution, prevent algae blooms and species invasions and restore wildlife habitat.

Governors of five states had warned the move would cost jobs, hurt tourism and jeopardize public health.

Trump says he "supports the Great Lakes," noting "they're big" and "very deep."

Rallying around the Mueller investigation

It was also Trump's first appearance since Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation finished, and he made a point during the night to address the results.

“The Russia hoax is finally dead, the collusion delusion is over,” Trump said.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., echoed his sentiments before the rally started.

“He had a big cloud over his head with the Mueller nonsense, and the biggest hoax perpetrated on the American people in history, and so I think that has a liability going in," Trump Jr. said.

Trump called the investigation "nothing more than a sinister effort" to undermine his 2016 election victory and "sabotage the will of the American people."

Trump is calling the report "total exoneration" and "complete vindication" nonetheless.

Mueller did not, however, come to a conclusion on obstruction of justice, leaving that up to his new attorney general.