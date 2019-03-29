× Soggy tonight… Jacket weather this weekend

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Rain will be developing from west to east later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Some heavy downpours in spots and a few rumbles of thunder will be likely along and south of I80 on both sides of the river. Total rainfall amounts will range between a quarter to three-quarters of an inch from north to south. Much lighter amounts still expected the farther north you go.

Colder winds will spill in behind the rain as it comes to an end early Saturday morning. Even though clouds will slowly decrease during the afternoon hours it will not be enough to warm temperatures as highs do not get out of the 40s.

Plenty of sunshine and less wind is still on track Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

First half of next week remains bright with temperatures trending as high as 60 degrees.

Only chance of wet weather is expected Wednesday night into Thursday with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

