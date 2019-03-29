NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Unique Ways To Use All Those Broken Crayons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday, March 30th is Crayola Crayon Day, and that bags the question - how many broken crayons do you have in your house right now?

During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, March 29th - we showed you two ways to use up all those leftover pieces. First, we made a piece of art! All you need for this is a glue gun (preferably an old one you don't really care about), unwrapped crayons, and a piece of canvas. Turn on the glue gun and instead of loading up a glue stick, push the crayon through! You will get a "squirt gun" effect on the canvas and as you push through different colors and add different layers, you'll love the result. For more instructions, click here and to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT, click the video above.

We love our piece of art so much that we are hoping to sell it. Do you want to place a bid?!

Second, we made some beautiful rock magnets (or paper weights, if you don't want to "magnetize" it!) seen here. All you need for this craft are river rocks, crayons, and magnets. Put the rocks in the oven at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. You want them to be hot! Then, carefully take them out of the oven and push your (unwrapped) crayons onto the hot rock to melt them to create a beautiful swirl design. Once you're happy with the result and the wax dries, you can put a magnet on the back and use it on your fridge - or skip the magnet and use it as a paperweight! Click the video below to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jon made a Ketz's Concoction Friday, and boy was it good! He made something called a Cotton Candy Concoction. According to the website 'Drinks Mixer,' here are the ingredients and instructions:

Pour the Phillips Butter Ripple schnapps into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice cubes. Fill with milk, add a touch of grenadine, and serve. Cheers!