Moline has a city administrator again

MOLINE, Illinois- The Moline City council have decided on their new city administrator.

March 29, City of Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri announced Lisa A. Kotter will be the new city administrator.

“Ms. Kotter is currently the City Administrator of Geneseo, Illinois where she has served in that capacity since February of 2015. Her appointment to the City Administrator position of Moline will be formally considered by the City Council at their meeting next Tuesday, April 2nd at 6:00 pm.”

Her start date will be April 29, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, when the former city administrator Doug Maxeiner stepped down Moline Public Works Director, J.D. Schulte, has served as the Interim City Administrator.