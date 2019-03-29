Moline has a city administrator again

Posted 4:12 pm, March 29, 2019, by

MOLINE, Illinois- The Moline City council have decided on their new city administrator.

March 29, City of Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri announced Lisa A. Kotter will be the new city administrator.

“Ms. Kotter is currently the City Administrator of Geneseo, Illinois where she has served in that capacity since February of 2015. Her appointment to the City Administrator position of Moline will be formally considered by the City Council at their meeting next Tuesday, April 2nd at 6:00 pm.”

Her start date will be April 29, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, when the former city administrator Doug Maxeiner stepped down Moline Public Works Director, J.D. Schulte, has served as the Interim City Administrator.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.