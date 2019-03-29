MidCoast Fine Arts receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $480 for the February Three Degree Guarantee to MidCoast Fine Arts.

Accepting the check were Sander, Kathy John, Michael John & Sherry Maurer from MidCoast Fine Arts.

MidCoast Fine Arts is the only not-for-profit organization in the Quad Cities that dedicates its mission entirely to supporting living, local visual artists. Their exhibitions and programs add to the economic vitality of the community and make the Quad Cities a cool, creative, connected place to live, work and raise a family.

