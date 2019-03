× Illinois’ April 2 Vote: Find your county’s ballot here

Illinois residents will take part in a vote on April 2nd election for local referendums and positions in area cities and schools.

Find your county below to see a sample of the ballot: 

Bureau County

Carroll County

Hancock County

Henderson County

Henry County

Jo Daviess County

Knox County

Lee County

McDonough County

Mercer County

Rock Island County

Stark County

Warren County

Whiteside County