Here’s a look inside the new veterans outpatient clinic in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Quad Cities veterans soon will get their health care faster and more efficient. A new VA outpatient clinic is set to open in Davenport on Monday, April 1.

WQAD got an exclusive sneak peek inside the new clinic.

The new location sits right off of Locust Street across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The massive space is 11,000 square feet bigger than the Bettendorf location. This makes it possible to carry even more services for local veterans.

"This is a hundred percent better than the other building," said David Woods. Woods is a local veteran who has helped plan and push for the new VA with lawmakers.

"Having this clinic open so we can offer additional primary care services, mental health services. We added audiology, optometry, and we’re looking at other specialty services," said VA Director, Judith Johnson-Mekota.

All of the new services will save the over 9,000 veterans the VA serves a lengthy drive to and from Iowa City for care.

"It’s just everyone's waiting for it to open up. It will be a big help to all the veterans in our area, and that’s very important," said Woods.

"We’re able to really offer what the veterans in the community need. Space was always a limiting factor for us," said Johnson-Mekota.

Now, there is plenty of room for primary care, mental health and physical therapy all for local veterans. The construction is done, now, the real work begins.

"The anticipation now is, 'Hey we’re ready let’s open it up and get going’," said Woods.

Ready to serve those who served.