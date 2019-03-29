Guns stolen from Farm King in Galesburg, police say

GALESBURG, Illinois — Several guns have been stolen from Farm King in a robbery on March 29.

Captain Rodney Riggs with the Galesburg Police Department told News 8 that police were called to a break-in around 4 a.m.

A door was damaged in the break-in, and several guns were taken, Cpt. Riggs said. It’s unknown at this time what kind of guns they were or how many were taken.

Cpt. Riggs said there is no current threat to the community. There’s no word on any suspects.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.