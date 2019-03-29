‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’: Highway signs mourn 2nd Illinois trooper ‘move over’ death in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEPORT, Illinois -- Highway signs on the Illinois Tollway mourned the death of an Illinois State Trooper on March 28 by urging drivers to follow the "Move Over" law.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed on March 28 when a semi hit her, her squad car and the truck she was inspecting.

Another state trooper, Christopher Lambert, was tragically killed on Jan. 12 when he was struck while at scene of a three-vehicle crash.

The highway signs read, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," which is a quote from ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly, according to a Facebook post from the ISP. Another sign read "SCOTT'S LAW = MOVE OVER, SLOW DOWN."

This accident marks the 15th time a trooper or his or her vehicle has been hit during a stop in 2019. That's nearly double 2018's total of 8.

