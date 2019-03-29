× Charges filed, guns revealed in Moline stolen van crash case

MOLINE, Illinois — Charges have been filed against the suspects of a van theft that ended in a crash, killing a Milan woman.

Three suspects were in the van when they crashed into an SUV. Two of them fled, but all three were captured and arrested. Here are their charges.

Armand Cannon, 24, of Grand Mound, Iowa, is charged with Reckless Homicide, Possesion of Stolen Vehicle and Aggravated Reckless Driving. Bond is posted at $250,000.

Alexander Garrels, 25, of Davenport, Iowa, is charged with Unlawful Possesion of Weapon by a Felon and Possesion of Stolen Vehicle. Bond is posted at $250,000.

Amy Taylor, 27, of Davenport, Iowa, is charged with Possesion of Stolen Vehicle. Bond is posted at $100,000.

All three defendants are originally from Iowa, according to court records.

Seven stolen guns were recovered from the stolen van, Detective Michael Griffin said. Police found one revolver, three rifles and three BB guns.