Burglary suspects leave eviction letters at crime scene in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — Officials seem pretty amused with this one.

Henry County Sheriff officers are looking for four suspects involved in a burglary early in the morning on March 28.

The nice thing about this case? The suspects left eviction mail at the crime scene, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance cameras captured several images of a large van on private property and several individuals intruding on private property. One of the suspects is wearing a Bears hoodie.

According to the Facebook post, the stolen property includes three golf carts on a trailer, a log splitter and a kayak.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call their office at (309)937-3911.

