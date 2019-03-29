× April showers bring May flowers, and spring brings new ice cream flavors at Whitey’s

Warmer weather means springtime is here, and with spring comes new flavors of ice cream at Whitey’s!

“Our spring flavors that come out each year around this time are typically Banana, Banana Graham, Super Blueberry Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Lemon Custard and Cancun Coconut. This year Mango Raspberry is added to the line-up of spring flavors”

Whitey’s says Honeycomb Crunch will be taken out of some stores to make room for the spring flavors.

Also, a limited run of Pistachio that started on February 26 (National Pistachio Day) is still available at some stores.

Unfortunately Peaches & Caramel will not be coming back this year, but Whitey’s says it might come back in the future!