- Maishe Dailey announces he's leaving Iowa
- Cubs clobber Rangers in season opener
- Brewers best Cardinals
- White Sox fall to Royals 5-3
- Rock Island pays tribute to Hall of Famer Sol Butler
- Isaac Rumler prepares for Drive, Chip, and Putt competition
WQAD Sports March 28th
Iowa casino looks forward to sport gambling becoming legal
Iowa Legislature debates who should run sports betting
St. Ambrose University offers thousands of dollars in scholarships to gamers
Pritzker looks to legal sports betting for revenue
Sports gambling revenue is just one side of the coin
WQAD Sports Saturday Feb 16th- Hawkeyes miracle, Girls hoops, swimming and more
MLB catching coach speaking at a Bettendorf baseball expo
Mother Nature wreaks havoc on local sports scene
Off The Kuff – Brittney Litton
Renovations on Douglas Park transform it to a modern recreation center
WQAD Sports March 4th- Prince of Peace falls in Quarters, new SAU athletic Director, and more
WQAD Sports March 8th- Augustana falls in Sweet 16, North Scott brings home 4th, and more
WQAD Sports March 5th- North Scott cruises into State semifinal