WQAD Sports March 28th

Posted 11:07 pm, March 28, 2019, by
  • Maishe Dailey announces he's leaving Iowa
  • Cubs clobber Rangers in season opener
  • Brewers best Cardinals
  • White Sox fall to Royals 5-3
  • Rock Island pays tribute to Hall of Famer Sol Butler
  • Isaac Rumler prepares for Drive, Chip, and Putt competition
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.