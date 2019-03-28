× Woman victim identified in stolen van car crash in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — The woman who died after a stolen van crashed into an SUV has been identified

Tammy Loos, 51, of Milan died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen, Rock Island County Coroner told News 8.

The accident happened on March 27 when a stolen van crashed into the passenger side of an SUV. Loos was sitting in the passenger seat.

A man was pulled from the driver’s seat. He’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to a statement from Detective Michael Griffin. His name has not been released.

The three people who were in the stolen van were found and arrested. They face several charges, including reckless homicide.

An investigation is ongoing with the Moline Police Department and the RICO Coroner.