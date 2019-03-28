× Tracking more wet weather before chilly winds return this weekend

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Some welcome news for our flood-ravaged fields and rivers as the axis of heavy rainfall anticipated in the next couple of days will remain more south of the area.

Much of the day has remained dry as planned as a passing front has resulted in no more than some clouds and a slight wind shift this afternoon. The result has been another mild day with temperatures this afternoon in the 60s in many areas.

However, that same front will quickly become active by this evening with more showers and a few embedded thunderstorms developing. The best coverage is expected around the I80 corridor where a trace to a quarter of an inch of rainfall is likely from north to south.

On Friday is when we’ll not only see some much cooler temperatures but a much better chance for widespread rain as well. We’re still on track to see this rain develop during the afternoon and evening hours, when much of the area will pick up at least a quarter to three-quarters of an inch the further south you are. Much lighter amounts the farther north you go.

This will lead to a breezy and much colder Saturday with highs limited to the 40s. More sunshine returns to finish out the weekend with temperatures rising closer to 50 by Sunday.

Next week our temperatures will rebound once again only to end with another round of possible showers and thunderstorms later next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

