No timetable right now for Assumption-St. Ambrose Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Assumption High School leaders say it plans to break ground on Phase II of the St. Vincent's Center property in the summer of 2019.

The school's board of directors approved the $9 million project on Monday, January 28. Phase one of the project was completed nearly three years ago, in September of 2016.

We had Breakfast With Assumption High School President Andy Craig Thursday, March 28 on Good Morning Quad Cities at the Village Inn at 53rd and Elmore.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The school is teaming up with St. Ambrose University to use the complex for its sports teams. The complex is located north of West Central Park Avenue and Gaines Street. Craig says construction on phase two won't be done for a while, and there's no timetable for when it will be complete.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Our goal is to get get it done as quickly as possible, but that's dependent on a lot of different factors," Craig said. "If I was to say, 'The goal date was to be done a year from this summer with phase one of that, which would be the 500 seat bleachers, the practice field, the track, the goal would be to be done sooner, but you might have to obtain something on a later date."

St. Ambrose has a lease agreement with Assumption to use the fields at the complex. Both teams currently use Brady Street Stadium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video