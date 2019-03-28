× Governor Pritzker appoints 6 people to WIU’s Board of Trustees

MACOMB/ MOLINE–After weeks of waiting, Western Illinois University now has a full Board of Trustees.

Greg Aguilar of East Moline, Erik Dolieslager of Quincy, Kisha Lang of Maywood, Nick Padgett of Chicago, Polly Radosh of Good Hope, Doug Shaw of Peoria and Jackie Thompson of Macomb have been appointed as members of the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Illinois Senate must confirm the new appointments.

These appointments make the board complete.