× FBI presence, bomb squad on Route 84 in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — Route 84 is back open after FBI Agents and a bomb squad were seen near Great River Road Antiques on March 28, an employee said.

The situation started yesterday, the employee said, but more officers were at the scene today. The employee did not want to be identified by name.

The employee told News 8 there was a large, green military-type vehicle and a bomb squad vehicle.

“I’ve never been around anything like this before,” the employee said.

The employee said the officers were there by 9:30 a.m.

A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said they were assisting, but that there was nothing more they could say about the situation.

Janet Glazier sent in a video of a large police presence at a trailer on Route 84. It’s believed this is part of the same presence seen near Great River Road Antiques.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.