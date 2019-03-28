× Chicago man linked to Burlington murder arrested

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A Chicago man will face 1st-degree murder charges for the slaying of Demarcus Chew.

Thursday, March 28 police extradited Caesar S. Davison, 30, to Burlington on charges of “murder in the 1st-degree”.

Police say Caesar Davison was involved in what they call the coordinated killing of Demarcus Chew in September of 2017. Investigators say Chew was shot to death outside his mother’s home.

Davison is being held in the Des Moines County jail on no bond, waiting for his day in court. Police say the investigation is ongoing.