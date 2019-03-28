April’s food stamps will be early in Illinois

People on food stamps in Illinois will once again get their benefits early.

Illinois has been distributing food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, early since the federal government closed late last year.

The state will once again send benefits out early in April.

Illinois Department of Human Services’ Spokesperson Patrick Laughlin said benefits will automatically hit LINK cards between April 1 and April 10.

“There is no need for customers to visit the local IDHS offices or call their caseworker,” Laughlin said. “IDHS staff will be working in the upcoming of days to implement the necessary changes to issue some SNAP benefits early.”

Laughlin said April is the last month for early SNAP benefit releases.

Next month, he said, the program will go back to its regular schedule.

Related: USDA says Illinois over-issued food stamps, may face significant fines