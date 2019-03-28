× Multi-vehicle accident on I-74 bridge halts traffic

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Seven vehicles are involved in an accident on the I-74 bridge that has traffic backed up through downtown Moline.

News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas was caught in traffic. Her photos show several vehicles as a part of a chain reaction. At least one vehicle had to be towed away.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras show police cars stuck in traffic on the bridge trying to get to the accident.

A long line of traffic can be seen backing up to 7th Avenue in Moline.

Bettendorf police are asking people on Facebook to stay clear of Iowa-bound I-74.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.