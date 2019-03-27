WHAT’S HAPPENING? I-74 Virtual Reality, New Ladies-Only Event, and Celebrity Pie Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL - We all know the I-74 Bridge is under construction. Now, the Iowa Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual reality experience.

You can explore the history of the Quad City area's bridges on the island. All visitors must get a pass that's good for a year. The museum just opened Tuesday, March 26. It's open until Saturday, June 1st, at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.

DAVENPORT, IOWA - There's a brand-new event happening on Thursday, March 28th called "Women Fighting Hunger." It's hosted by the River Bend Foodbank, which is working to end childhood hunger in our area.

You can help that mission by attending this special ladies-only party at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. The event includes a Volunteer Hour, where you can help pack items for the River Bend Foodbank's Backpack Program. There's also a Cocktail Hour, Dinner, and Keynote Speaker Nataly Kogan. For more information on Kogan and this event, click here

STERLING, ILLINOIS - Our own Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke will be participating in the Whiteside County Relay for Life Celebrity Pie Auction on Friday, April 5th. The auction will be broadcast LIVE on WSDR 1240AM beginning at 6 a.m. Bids on his pie creation and other items will benefit the American Cancer Society. Andrew will also be answering your weather questions live with an additional donation. To learn how to donate and for more information about the event, click here.