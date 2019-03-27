‘Unmasking brain injury’ display gives insight into patients’ journey to recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Brain injury survivors are using art to express their personal struggles as they journey to recovery.

'Unmasking Brain Injury' is part of a traveling art display at Genesis where patients decorate their own masks to show what they're going through. It showcases different masks made by brain injury survivors across the state.

Each mask tells its own story and gives people a glimpse into what life is like after a brain injury.

"I think that brain injury is kind of a misunderstood area and it impacts people's lives so deeply and people aren't aware of it until it happens to them, or to a friend, or a family member, or a coworker," said speech therapist Claire Motteo, "so this is a great way to see a glimpse into what brain injury is and how it really impacts people."

A patient who made one of the masks said hers represents what's going on inside.

"It's split in half," said Ali Kline, "and it means the sun always shines after the storm, and I have the sunshine on one side and the storm on the other."

The masks will be on display for a week at Genesis Physical Therapy and Wellness in Bettendorf.

Click here to see the masks on display and read about their creators.