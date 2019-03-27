× Shower chances starting as early as tonight… Colder winds by the weekend

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

No doubt, a good dose of spring weather is upon us with temperatures expected to climb just over 60 degrees in many areas later this afternoon.

Clouds will quickly be on the increase this evening and overnight as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. This could lead to a few showers for parts of the area, with the rest staying on the dry side.

Expect a few more showers come Thursday with plenty of dry hours in between as temperature try to reach the 60 degree mark one more time this week.

By Friday, the rain coverage increases dramatically as well as the intensity. Heaviest of the rainfall is still on track by Friday evening where areas just south of the Quad Cities could pick up over an inch.

By Saturday, colder winds will take over when at the same time the rainfall will be ending. Fortunately, this will limit the last of the rain to change over to snowfall. Highs that day will only be in the lower 40s with more sun, less wind and mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

Next week more warmth will build back in with temperatures quickly recovering into the 50s. Rain chances will hold off until later next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

