Police chase across Quad Cities ends in robbery suspect arrest on I-280

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police have arrested a suspect after a police chase across Rock Island and Davenport on March 27.

Photos taken at the scene of the arrest show a white car that had spun off the road into a ditch. Police are surrounding the car.

Lt. Michael Hutton with the Moline Police Department said the suspect was involved at a robbery at Ascentra Credit Union in Moline before fleeing from police across the Centennial Bridge and I-280.

Police used stop sticks to deflate the tires and end the chase.

Despite the heavy police presence, traffic was still able to pass through on both sides of the interstate.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information is available.