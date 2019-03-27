New task force could help bring new regional activity space to Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A new task force is being formed to help finalize plans to bring a world-class regional activity space to downtown Davenport.

It is expected to be the first major project to come out of the RiverVision plans presented last month.

The new activity area will be at Main Street Landing near Main Street and River Drive, just South of the Figgie Art Museum.

The plan is being presented by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Figgie Art Museum.

The 8 person task force will be made up of Council Members, the Mayor, the Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Superintendent of Davenport Community School District.

The task force will work to finalize a design plan for the new park, which will include a playground, walk paths, and artistic elements among other details.

Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership said in an interview with News 8 that this new space will help further the cities commitment to families.

The new space could improve workforce retention, bring and keep families in Davenport, and provide a space for kids to grow up and play in the community.

Carter hopes to see some movement in the construction of this space by the middle of next year.

