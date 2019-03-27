× Muscatine’s 2nd Street flood gate closed, detour in place

MUSCATINE, Iowa –The City of Muscatine closed its flood gate, prompting a detour away from 2nd Street.

The flood wall on 2nd Street at Mad Creek was closed Wednesday, March 27, according to a statement from the city. The Mississippi River in that area was forecast to hover around 20.5 feet and drop to about 20 feet over the weekend. It’s expected to rise again to nearly 21 feet by April 3.

“The highest confidence for peak crests occurring is between April 8 and April 18 based on snowmelt with consideration of precipitation over the next two weeks,” read a statement from the city.

Click here to look at the detour in place

Residents can expect the following impacts from the flood preps:

Mississippi Drive is closed between Mulberry Avenue and Iowa Avenue

2nd Street is closed at Mad Creek

River Road is closed from Cannon Avenue to Sherman Street

Riverside Park is closed

Running River Trail System is closed between Cannon Street and Sherman Street; portions through Riverside Park are closed as well

The floodwall at Mulberry and Mississippi Drive has been installed

The floodwall at 2nd Street and Mad Creek has been moved into place

Pumps have been set in various low-lying areas of the city

Residents have access to empty sandbags upon request. The empty sandbags can be picked up at the Department of Public Works between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The department is located at 1459 Washington Street, Muscatine.