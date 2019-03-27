One in custody after robbery at Ascentra Credit Union in Moline

*Refresh this page for updates

MOLINE, Illinois — A suspect led police on a chase after robbing Ascentra Credit Union in Moline, police say.

The robbery happened Wednesday, March 27 around 10 a.m, according to Lt. Michael Hutton from the Moline Police Department. The credit union is located at 3005 7th Street.

The suspect fled and led police on a chase, which ended after stop sticks were deployed. Lt. Hutton said the suspect led officers back and forth from Illinois to Iowa.

Lt. Hutton said the suspect was taken into custody

Police said they believe the suspect may have been involved in other recent robberies.

Leaders from the credit union said there were no injuries.

The branch will be closed for the rest of the day, and are expected to open back up on Thursday. Credit union members were asked to use other locations for the rest of the day.