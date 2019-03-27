× McDonald’s stops lobbying against increased minimum wage

According to the National Restaurant Association, McDonald’s has announced they will stop efforts to lobby against a raised minimum wage at the federal, state, or local level.

Genna Gent, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. government relations, said in a letter to the association that wage increases “should be phased in and that all industries should be treated the same way.”

McDonald’s changing their stance and being one of the largest employers in the world could advance Democrats efforts to raise the minimum wage.

Earlier in March, the House Committee on Education and Labor advanced a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024.

Currently, the national minimum wage is $7.25.

McDonald’s has been accused of alleged labor violations by some of its franchisees, after they allegedly retaliated against their employees who took part in protests to raise the minimum wage, Politico said.