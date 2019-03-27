Lake George to reopen months after being drained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS CITY, Illinois -- Nearly a half-year after a popular Illinois lake was drained, it's expected to open back up.

Lake George was drained by 16 feet in October of 2018. The works was done in compliance with the state to fix the spillway and dam.

With the lake beds dry, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve superintendent Ben Mills called for volunteers to help clear the lake of decades of trash.

Months later, the lake has filled back up.

"Once we installed the gate it was very successful," said Mills, "the precipitation level cooperated and brought the lake level right up to where it needed to be."

The lake was expected to open up again on April 1.