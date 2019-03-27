Indiana man cleared after child fires gun he dropped at Ikea

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis man who dropped a loaded handgun in an Ikea store that was found and fired by a child has been acquitted of criminal recklessness.

Online court records show a Hamilton County jury last week found 62-year-old Francis T. Wright of Camby not guilty.

Fishers police say the weapon fell from Wright’s pants pocket last June when he sat on a sofa in the furniture store just northeast of Indianapolis. A 6-year-old boy found the gun and fired it into the sofa. No one was injured.

Police said Wright has a permit to carry the gun.

Ikea apologized for the shooting and said its stores have a no-weapons policy.

