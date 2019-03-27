How to know if you need a ‘REAL ID’ in place of your current Illinois ID

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Illinois is now complying with the federal "REAL ID" Act.

Starting in October of 2020, Illinois residents won't be able to use their current state IDs and driver's licenses to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.

Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement Wednesday, March 27. He said the new "REAL IDs" will be marked with a gold star in the corner. They will cost the same as current licenses, but it could take longer to get.

"It's up to them if they want the new card, then they'll have to do all those requirements," said White. "Lot of times people can use their passports and never come to the Secretary of State's office to get this documentation with a star on it."

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to make identification cards more secure.

Here's how to know whether you need a "REAL ID":