Fire Department warns there could be a connection between house fires and your pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Davenport Fire Department is urging everyone to be aware of fire hazards and pets. It is a unique circumstance and they believe it can easily be avoided.

Don't worry your dog is still a good boy, but sometimes his curiosity can lead to a few hazards.

"It’s something you don’t think about right away. My pets are good they are well behaved but their curious," said Lt. Zach Soliz. Soliz and the Davenport Fire Department responded to a call a few weeks ago, the perpetrator a very hungry dog.

"A larger dog was able to kind of get up on the stove, searching for some items that were on the stovetop and accidentally activated a knob," said Lt. Soliz.

This isn’t the first time a dog accidentally turned on a burner. A house nearly burned down in New York a few years ago all because the homeowner left a pizza box on top of the stove and the dog just wanted a slice.

Even though it’s rare there are ways to make sure it doesn’t happen to you. Keeping your stove top clean is the first step.

"Combustibles around the stove area, paper towels, napkins, our mailers and newspapers those types of things keeping that area clean," said Lt. Soliz. Another tip is to remove the knobs from the stove when you aren't using it.

Small things to add to the to do list before stepping out of the kitchen.