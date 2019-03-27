Davenport creates task force to revitalize riverfront

Posted 8:59 pm, March 27, 2019, by

Davenport riverfront plan, image from the Riverfront Development Group 2-15-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Davenport City Council has voted to advance the riverfront project.

Wednesday, March 27, the Davenport city council voted to create a new task force for the project.

An eight-person task force will work to hire a firm and finalize design plans for the first portion of the river-vision project

The area around the sky-walk will be an activity or playground area.

A  separate team will be created to find funding for the project.

There isn’t a set timeline for when plans could be finalized and construction could begin but the Downtown Davenport partnership says construction on the riverfront could start as early as next year.

