Crash ties up traffic at John Deere Road and 16th Street

Posted 6:52 pm, March 27, 2019, by

MOLINE, Illinois —  Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a crash at John Deere Road and 16th Street.

According to Quad City Fire Wire’s Facebook page, multiple ambulances were on scene as well as Moline’s police and fire departments.

A smashed SUV was turned sideways, covering the sidewalk on 16th Street just north of John Deere Road.

News 8 has a crew on scene. Stay with us for updates as information becomes available. 

