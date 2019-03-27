Brea Beal wins Ms. Basketball, Steamwheelers prepare for Green Bay, Illinois Spring Football Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brea Beal wins her third straight Ms. Basketball. She ties Candace Parker as the only two players to win the award three straight years. Beal then competed in the McDonald's All-American game where she scored 6 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

Quad City Steamwheelers are looking up to clean up penalties on both sides of the ball as they get ready to host Green Bay this weekend.

Lovie Smith and the illini open up spring football practice. illinois is hoping that some junior leadership and position battles will lead to better tings on the field for the Illini.

Erie-Prophetstown beats Alleman in softball 7-5.